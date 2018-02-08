Fall in passenger numbers for SAS

1,828,000 passengers flew with SAS in January this year, a decline of 5.3 percent from the same month last year. All though revenue increased per passenger.

This development is in line with the company’s expectations.

SAS has reduced the number of flights in the first quarter of the year by 5 percent, according to a comment on traffic figures Wednesday.

The company reports there are less full flights. The cabin factor dropped 5.1 percentage points to 63.9 percent. The profit adjusted yield – ie, how much the company earns per passenger per kilometer – has increased by 6 percent.

