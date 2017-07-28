Hi there, How are you? Who says you can’t experience the world if you stay at home?

For anybody who has ever felt the itch to take a trip to scenic Norway, Expedia have put together a brand new 360-degree virtual reality experience of one of the country’s most famous train journeys: the Flåm Railway network – a 20.2-km journey between Mydral and Flåm in Aurland, Norway, which just so happens to been named one of the most beautiful train journeys on the planet!

360 degree camera

What did we do? To put it simply, we took a 360 degree camera and placed it on top of the train in order to capture this incredible experience.We then edited the footage to create this incredible 44 minute video experience that will transport you from your living room to the most beautiful areas of Norway.

Either opt for VR or enjoy the high-res video experience: When you land on the opening page, you have the option of just enjoying the high-res video, or you can click on the VR option. To enjoy the latter, you’ll need an appropriate device to enjoy this functionality.

With the VR option: simply drag the screen to explore sites from a number of camera angles. The video itself is breathtaking, but it can also be viewed on major-brand VR headsets and glasses in 360 degrees.

Use it to help plan where you go in the future?: In addition to it being an immersive experience, If you look at the bottom right, just below the video, you’ll see you can also learn about the attractions that await you at each station – pretty cool for people are planning a trip to explore some Nordic natural wonders and stunning views.

Why did we do this and why did we choose Flåm?

Why VR? They did this so that digital viewers can enjoy a railroad journey bursting with impressive natural beauty – and all from the comfort of home!

There is a timely anniversary :This year was also the 75th anniversary of the very first time that this awe-inspiring train journey was ever recorded.

A great reputation :This particular railway journey has been named one of the most beautiful train rides in the world, and is a major tourist draw. it's also known for being the steepest in Europe,

A hugely diverse range of landscapes and views in one train journey : It's also known for the fact that you get to enjoy a hugely diverse range of landscapes. During the 44-minute video, you'll enjoy fjords, mountains, glaciers, the midnight sun, the northern lights, waterfalls and national parks.

Expedia wanted to give people the unique opportunity to soak up some of Norway's most natural beauty as if they were on the train themselves.

What will you see on this VR journey?

As you arrive at each station, you’re given some information on each. The train starts at the small mountain station of Myrdal and winds its way down through the mountains to its terminus in the village of Flåm in the fjords – passing snow-covered mountains, spectacular waterfalls, steep valleys and fjord landscapes on the way.

Here are the key landmarks you will see en route, which can be jumped straight to in the piece:

1 – Myrdal Station – The small mountain station where the journey begins

2 – Hardangervidda – Norway’s largest national park

3 – Kjosfossen – A spectacular 225m waterfall and one of Norway’s most visited attractions

4 – Rjoandefossen – A 241m “plunge” waterfall

5 – Flåm Church – A wooden church built in 1667

6 – Flåm Station – The terminus of the journey and location of the Flåm Railway Museum

More info about the Flåm Railway

The Flåm Railway has been named one of the most beautiful train journeys in the world and is one of the leading tourist attractions in Norway. The train runs from the end of Aurlandsfjord, a tributary of the Sognefjord, up to the high mountains at Myrdal Station. The journey displays the very best aspects of Western Norway’s stunning scenery.

You can view the VR version here: http://www.expedia.no/vc/c/virtuelle-flam/en

/ Norway Today written by James Congdon on behalf of expedia.no