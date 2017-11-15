Growth in passenger numbers for October

A huge 4.8 million passengers travelled through Avinor airports in October, representing growth of 4.7 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The growth was evenly distributed, with 4.7 per cent for domestic flights and 4.8 per cent for foreign travel. Strong growth for Norway’s main airport — Avinor Oslo Airport At Oslo Airport, October saw passenger growth of 6.5 per cent, which also represented 71 per cent of passenger growth at Avinor airports as a whole during this period.

The airports in Tromsø, Harstad/Narvik and Bergen also saw increases in passenger numbers, with growth of 8.1 per cent, 8.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively. Trondheim Airport, Vaernes and Stavanger Airport, Sola saw traffic growth of 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Several smaller airports in the North of Norway experienced growth of more than 20 per cent in October:

Svolvær 38.2%

Hammerfest 27.1%

Leknes 26.3%

Growth at Hasvik increased all the way to 88 per cent compared to the same period last year, and this is primarily due to improvements in the routes offered.

Strong growth for the most popular domestic routes

“In October, routes to the United Kingdom and Spain experienced the most passenger growth, followed by routes to Poland, Finland and Lithuania. There has also been strong growth on the most popular domestic routes from Oslo, in particular the routes to Trondheim, Bergen, Stavanger and Haugesund”, explains Avinor Director of Route Development, Jasper Spruit.

So far this year, just over 45 million passengers have travelled through Avinor airports, representing an increase of 4.4 per cent on last year. During the same period, the number of flights decreased by 1.0 per cent.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today