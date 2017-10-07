SAS Airline tells of decrease in passenger numbers for scheduled flights

2.6 million people flew with SAS in September. This is a decline of 3.7% from September 2016.

The figures were shown in a recent traffic report submitted by the company on Friday. The report showed that the decline in scheduled traffic is in stark contrast to charter traffic development. Here, SAS flew 195,000 passengers in September, which corresponds to an increase of 17.2%, wrote E24 newspaper.

In total, SAS delivered 2.8 million passengers in September. This is a decrease of 2.5% from last year, the report shows.

SAS has increased its planned capacity in September by 2.7%, and traffic increased by 0.8 per cent.

The investment on SAS’s scheduled airline flights had an average of 76.2% in September, a decrease of 1.4% from last year.

SAS’s long-range capacity has seen a significant increase over the past couple of years thanks to new routes to Los Angeles, Miami and Boston,wrote E24. Now the company reported that the effect on capacity of these new routes has reached its peak.

The report showed that long-distance capacity grew by 2.6% in September, against 3.4% at the same time last year. In the future, a slight decline is expected as a hired Boeing 737 is been phased out.

Domestic routes increased by 3.4%, mainly in Sweden and Denmark. Traffic for domestic routes fell by 3.2%, something the company explained by the strike in September.

