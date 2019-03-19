Norwegian online bookstore sold Breiviks manifesto

The Norwegian online bookstore Adlibris has had Terrorist Anders Behring Breivik’s manifesto for sale for several months.

The manifesto has been out for sale on the website for almost NOK 1,000 since September 2018, without the online bookstore being aware of it, writes NRK.

Adlibris explains the sale with the titles on the website being entered automatically through self-publishing pages. That means in principle that anyone can post books on the bookstore’s website.

“It is quite horrible that the book has been out for sale,” says Nordic sales manager at Adlibris, Sakari Luovio.

Adlibris has decided to remove the title after NRK informed them that they sold the manifesto of the Terrorist Breivik, whom is now called Fjotolf Hansen.

The bookstore emphasizes that no one has bought the Manifesto.

It was the self-publishing site Lulu.com that was listed as the publishing house for the books. The website does not want to state who owns the account that has published the manifesto.

This weekend, several British politicians joined forces to get the Amazon site to remove the manifesto from their websites.

The accused offender after the terrorist attack in Christchurch in New Zealand published a manifesto on social media before the shooting, revealing that he was inspired by other right-wing extremists, including Anders Behring Breivik.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today