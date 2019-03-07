Important to inform students about the uncertainty of Brexit

It may be more complicated and bureaucratic to study in the UK for new Norwegian students when the country leaves the EU, but not problematic, said Iselin Nybø.

Both Norway and the UK want a continued close collaboration within research and higher education, no matter what happens when the British leave the EU said research and higher education minister, Iselin Nybø of Venstre (V) to NTB news after she met her British counterpart, Chris Skidmore, on Tuesday.

On the initiative of Norway, the two ministers had a meeting where the aim was to obtain as good information as possible about how the British government looks ahead to the cooperation in research and education between Norway and the UK. There are now 23 days left until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, with or without an

agreement.

Insecurity

‘’We want more students to take part of their education abroad,but it is important to inform the students about the uncertainty that exists’’ wrote Nybø in an email.

With around 4,500 Norwegian university students in the UK and another nearly 500 students on exchange through the EU program, Erasmus +, the UK is one of Norway’s most important partners in higher education and research.

Discouragement

Uncertainty is greatest for students associated with the EU program. Therefore, the government has advised students seeking Erasmus exchange to choose countries other than the UK in the autumn.

‘’Those who are already on Erasmus exchange to the UK, however, do not have to worry. In the event of a possible “no deal” breach, the EU have said that they will take measures that will enable them to carry out the entire exchange stay without any problems’’ said Nybø.

Those who are already full-time students in the UK are likely to complete their studies according to today’s rules. For those who plan to take a degree in the country in the future, it will probably be more complicated and bureaucratic, but according to Nybø it will not be a major problem for Norwegian students.

Last year, 7,283 Norwegian students went abroad for exchange studies, 446 more than the year before.

