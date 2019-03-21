Nearly 2 out of 5 students receive financial help from parents

37% of Norwegian students receive money from their parents to enable student life to go around according to a survey.

More men than women receive financial support from home according to a survey conducted by Sentio for Universitas and the Norwegian Student Organization (NSO).

Half of those who are studying at the University of Oslo receive money from home to make it financially. The figure for those studying at BI Norwegian Business School and Westerdals is 31%. At Oslo Met, 25% of the students receive money from their parents.

The survey also showed that most people in the age group 21 or younger receive money from parents.

‘’Seven out of ten students say they cannot study without a part-time job. It can have consequences for the studies, and one sees various prerequisites for success in education’’ said Håkon Randgaard Mikalsen, head of the Norwegian student organization at Universitas.

913 students from all over the country participated in the survey.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today