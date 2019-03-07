Solberg: – Some of the smartest people have dyslexia

You are not dumb even if you have dyslexia, stated Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H). On Monday when she visited the dyslexic-friendly Bekkelaget school.

Some of the smartest people in the world have dyslexia. You must remember that, Solberg told the students at the school, writes the newspaper Klar Tale.

Bekkelaget school was recently certified as dyslexic by Dysleksi Norge, which among other things means that the school has an inclusive and accepting environment for students with reading and writing difficulties. The school must also have good systems and expertise to be able to assist with catching up the students who are struggling.

Solberg is herself dyslexic, but was not tested until she had finished primary school.

