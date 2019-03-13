UiO opens a master’s program for religious leaders

The University of Oslo (UiO) marked the opening of a new master’s program for leaders in faith and philosophy of life on Monday. Crown Prince Haakon was among those attending.

The marking was under the auspices of the UiO and the Cooperation Council for Faith and Vision Communities. In addition to the Crown Prince, Minister of Research and Higher Education Iselin Nybø (V) also participated.

During his speech, Nybø said that there is broad political support on establishing such an educational offer.

“We get good public conversation when social actors participate on equal terms. An important job, therefore, is to provide relevant educational services according to the quality requirements and standards we have,” she said.

“The University of Oslo, through the Faculty of Theology, has the country’s foremost academic environment in this field. We see it as a natural part of our social mission to respond to the challenge we have now received,” says Vice-Chancellor Svein Stølen on the UiO’s website after Parliament granted funding, in December, for the education of religious leaders.

