Police investigate harassment of the disabled

The police hate crime unit in Oslo have started investigations after a disabled man reported harassment on the street in Oslo.

28 year-old, Amir Hashani, was travelling from Oslo to a family visit in Stavanger on Sunday 10th of March. A stranger said hateful things to him.

‘’For two or three minutes, the man was across the road and shouted, “You must die. You can’t live with the handicap” Hashani told NRK news.

Hashani has CP and uses a walker. He said the man walked over the road and spat on him several times.

‘’I got a complete shock. I have never experienced anything like this before. He thought it was not worth living for me.’’

’Handicapnytt’ mentioned the matter first. The first thing he did when he landed at Stavanger Airport was to report the incident to the police.

The hate crime group in the Oslo police district is investigating the case.

The Secretary General of the Norwegian Disability Association, Sunniva Ørstavik, is upset by the incident.

‘’I am very angry and upset that this is the reality disabled people in Norway meet today. But I’m glad our members find it, review it, and call a spade a spade. This is hate crime and we have to survive’’ said Ørstavik to Handicapnytt.

Equality and discrimination Ombudsman, Hanne Bjurstrøm also reacted strongly.

‘’We know that one in three disabled people in Norway have experienced hate speech and harassment. This happens at the school, at he workplace, on the street, in the nightlife, on public transport, and not least on the web and social media. This is very serious and unacceptable’’ said Bjurstrøm.

She thinks hate crime against disabled people is a much bigger problem than people realise.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today