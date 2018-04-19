One of Norway’s most unique film festivals kick off today, for the eight year in a row. Come to Vika cinemabetween 19 and 22 April to experience the best of what the Arab film world has to offer!

Arab Film Days is the only film festival in Norway to show films exclusively from the Arab world.

Through a selection of more than 20 movies, debates and lectures from some of the region’s premier filmmakers, the festival sheds light on the developments in one of the world’s most underestimated film regions. READ MORE about Arab Film Days starts today

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today