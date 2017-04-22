Documentary on Ubaydullah Hussain to the world’s largest festival

The documentary film ‘The Norwegian Islamist’, about Norwegian Islamist Ubaydullah Hussain, has its international premiere at the documentary film festival ‘Hot Docs’ in Toronto , Canada , according to Hollywood Reporter.

The festival is the largest documentary film festival in North America and will take place on April 27th.

The hubbub around the so-called ‘Norwegian Islamist’, by the filmmakers Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen and Adel Khan Farooq, is a central part of the film.

– The police and filmmakers have different roles in society. The police have the right to arrest and prosecute, and we have the right to investigate and expose this group, Director Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen told Hollywood Reporter.

The film had a Norwegian premiere on April 5th; the day after Ubaydullah Hussain was sentenced to nine years in prison for recruitment to the extremist group ISIS.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today