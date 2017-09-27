Finding of a 10,000-year-old rock carving in Nordland is described as sensational

A rock carving of a boat in Nordland has been dated to be 10,000 to 11,000 years old. The finding is described as a worldwide sensation by researchers.

This summer, the retired geologist Ingvar Lindahl reported about the founding of a new rock carving in Efjorden in Nordland. Surveys show that the carving, which depicts a boat, is probably between 10,000 to 11,000 years old. It is therefore probably the world’s oldest depiction of a boat.

– It’s extremely huge, it is a world sensation that will go into the history of science in a very, very big way, says archaeologist from the University of Tromsø, Jan Magne Fjerde to NRK.

In the Stone Age, the sea level was higher than today, and by looking at the submergence such carvings can therefore be dated according to the archaeologist. The carving is very difficult to detect and only emerges when the sunlight comes directly in from the side.

– The boat is just over 4 meters long. You have the keel, the line of the rail, and when you arrive here you have a very nice round of ending with the trunk of the boat. It is impossible to properly describe such findings as this, it is totally unbelievable, says Gjerde.

A scientific publication of the discovery is scheduled for sometime later in 2017.

