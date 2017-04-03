The Nordnorsk Kunstmuseum (Northern Norway Art Museum) is named Museum of the Year for 2017. According to the jury, the museum is the Northern Norwegian art powerhouse.

– It’s fantastic that we won and fantastic that the jury recognizes the work we do to promote the arts in Northern Norway, says Director Jérémie McGowan.

The Norwegian Museum Association presented the award during the National Museum meeting in Fredrikstad this week. The decision by the jury draws special emphasis on the museum’s “imaginative, ambitious and important project,” Sámi Dáiddamusea (Sami Museum of Art).

– The museum takes exemplary care of their responsibility for the arts in Northern Norway, with healthy ambitions and international perspectives, according to a press release from the jury in the Norwegian Museum Association.

The museum fought for first place against the other two nominees: Árran – lulesamisk center in Tysfjord and Museums in Sør-Trondelag (MIST).

This year’s Museum is a national museum award given annually in conjunction with the National Museum meeting. The aim of the award is to reward good museum work and to inspiring museums to innovative and ground breaking business innovation of high quality.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today