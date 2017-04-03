Died after swimming accident

The man in the middle of his twenties who was found unconscious under water near Skreia high school on Friday night, died from his injuries. The police are investigating the case.

The man was found unconscious under water at Skreia high school on Friday night. According to Oppland Arbeiderblad lifeguards on site retrieved the man out of the water and attempted life-saving treatment.

The Police and healthcare were notified of the accident at 8:30 pm on Friday and reacted immediately. The local police started investigations on Saturday. Sunday afternoon police officials reported that the man had died as a result of the accident.

– The person was pronounced dead in the hospital Sunday afternoon, Operations Manager of the regional Police, Bård Einar Hoft, confirmed.

The relatives have been notified of the death.

– It is very sad. The municipality’s crisis team now attend to those affects, the Mayor of the local community, Guri Bråthen, says.

– The procedures need to be reviewed

The pool at the Skreia high school is 12.5 meters long and operated and supervised by local sports teams.

In a written statement Skreia IL informs that they regard the news with sorrow.

– This is a tragic accident with the worst possible outcome. Our thoughts are with the family, the sports club mediates.

They will now look after the lifeguards and the others who worked in the swimming pool in the best possible way.

Councilwoman in Østre Toten, Aslaug Dæhlen, says that the supervision of the pool will be reviewed.

Mayor Guri Bråthen would not comment on the safety of the pool. She says police are investigating the incident, but that there is no reason to believe that there are any discrepancies related to what happened.

– A Crisis Team was immediately established. Tomorrow the procedures regarding guarding the pool to be reviewed, says Dæhlen.

The head of the municipality’s crisis team, Gry-Hege Strandbakke, says the most important thing now is to focus on the next of kin.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today