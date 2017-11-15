The new exhibition The Adventures of the Chief and Sally Jones is fun for children of all ages. Join Sally Jones the gorilla on her adventures through the jungle, port cities and across the seven seas!

In the exhibition, the children can explore Sally Jones’ magical universe, where they will meet her friend Chief, sail The Queen of Congo, visit the Gorilla Bar and go on a jungle adventure. The exhibition is based on the award-winning book The Legend of Sally Jones, which came out in 2008 and has already become a modern children’s classic.READ MORE about Sally Jones at the Maritime Museum from 16 November

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today