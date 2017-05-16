Vocational training will be approved

Vocational training, such as masons, painters obtained abroad to be approved

Persons with vocational training, including masons, painters and butchers from Poland or Germany, can apply for approval as skilled labour in Norway as of Tuesday.

The acknowledgement implies that education in Poland and Germany is deemed equivalent to similar Norwegian education.

Earlier it has been possible for slaughterers , plumbers, cement workers, carpenters and hairdressers to apply for approval or their skills in Norway.

Increase in acceptance of vocational skills

As of May 16, masons, painters, butchers, woodcutters, glass workers, furniture makers, shop butchers, sausage makers and industrial mechanics can apply for Norwegian approval of their German or Polish vocation.

– We are pleased that we can now expand the system of approval of foreign vocational education with more qualifications.

– This is an important approval scheme that has been demanded for a long time by thethe workplace, says Director of NOKUT, Terje Mørland.

At present, only people with exams from Germany and Poland can apply, but it will shortly be extended to include selected educations from the Baltic countries.

Since the scheme was inaugurated in November 2016, NOKUT has received 300 applications.

