We can expect warmer winters, more rain and extreme weather here in the country in the years to come, according to climate researcher at the Meteorological Institute.

“We will have a longer fall and earlier spring. The winters will get shorter, with more storms and precipitation in the form of rain. Some areas of the country, especially Western Norway, will not get snow,” says climate researcher Ketil Isaksen, according to class struggle.

During the Svalbard Science Conference at Fornebu this week, he briefed us on what we can expect in the future.

– Norway has already become 1 to 1.5 degrees warmer. The increase is strongest in the north, continues Isaksen, but also points to positive consequences.

“Agriculture has already noticed a longer growth season. Meanwhile, increased rainfall could lead to more flooding and mudslides and other problems that it may bring,” says climate scientist.

Much of climate research is taking place in Svalbard. Over the past 15 years, the archipelago has become between 6 to 10 degrees warmer. For 83 months in a row, the average temperature has been above normal.

The water in this area has become warmer since the Gulf Stream brings warmer water from the Atlantic Ocean, and the sea ice is reduced in size. It has also had consequences for the fish.

The cod is begin drawn north towards colder waters, and species such as herring, solder and mackerel now can be found in the fjords of Svalbard.

While, the glacier, where Longyearbyen is located, has not had ice since 2008.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today