Consumer Council report power price confusion

The service, strømpris.no, received 15,000 new users last week said the Consumer Council, warning people against ‘lure’ (baiting) prices.





The Consumer Council told VG newspaper that in recent years, and especially very recently, there have been many questions about electricity prices and the terms of agreement. The number of questions about electricity prices has more than tripled since 2013. In 2011, the Norwegian Electricity Commission received more than 1,000 complaints, over half of which concerned contract terms and invoices.

Strømpris.no is owned by the Consumer Council and compares power companies. Last week, the website received 15,000 new users.

Consumer Dialogue Manager, Pia Cecilie Høst, said that electricity customers from all over the country say they have accepted good electricity offers, but that they experience having to pay for a much more expensive deal shortly afterwards.

“It is desperate for the consumers and the serious part of the industry that there are power companies that live by luring people into bad deals,” she said.

“There are different types of stories coming from the consumers, but one thing that hits home is that they have not understood that the price will be raised after some time,” said Høst.

She also pointed out that it is confusing that companies operate with many different types of promotional offers.





