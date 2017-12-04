Viagra could become prescription-free in Norway

Viagra is available prescription-free in England, and now the manufacturer is considering applying for the same status in Norway, wrote Dagens Medisin newspaper.

Steinar Madsen, Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency (SLV), is positive to the change. He pointed out that a large percentage of fake medicines sold online are erection tablets.

‘If you can hit the nerve of the fake medicines industry, then it’s a good thing,’ Madsen told Dagens Medisin.

Over the past five years, the UK Medicines Agency seized illegal medicines worth a value of over NOK 500 million.

Madsen believes that general availability in chemists may help more men make use of the drug, and he said that many want a more anonymous way of obtaining the medicine.

He sees few disadvantages to the drug becoming more accessible.

‘We have long experience with Viagra, and know that serious side effects aren’t common. We therefore imagine that one more step has been passed toward it becoming available in stores’, he said.

In Norway, the government has decided that the pharma-dispensing of non-prescription drugs should be introduced from the 1st of January, 2018. It is up to the manufacturers themselves to apply for permission for the medication they wish to be included in the scheme.

‘We are in dialogue with SLV about products that can be accommodated within the scheme. Viagra is one of several products that are included in the assessment’, said Morten Lofthus Tangnes, Director of Pfizer Essential Health, in Norway.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today