Aker Solutions wins Castberg contracts worth four billion

Aker Solutions has won the contract for the large Statoil development at the Johan Castberg field, worth around four billion.

The oil service company, which has been involved in the Castberg planning from the outset, will deliver the subsea production system to Statoil on the Johan Castberg field and design the ‘top side’ of the floating production unit (FPSO).

This production unit will be the largest ever made in Offshore Norway.

According to Aker Solutions, work on the delivery begins this month. Departments in both Norway, Great Britain, India, Malyasia and Brazil will participate in the work, and the first deliveries will be scheduled for the second quarter of 2019, while the final delivery will be completed by the first half of 2023.

“Our early involvement and close cooperation with Statoil has helped to halve development costs and made it possible to get this strategically important project to port,” said Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo in a press release from the company.

Statoil has planned to start the Johan Castberg field in 2022, and investment costs are calculated at 49 billion. Between 450 and 650 million barrels of oil equivalents is expected to be drilled. This makes Castberg the largest oil and gas project in the world, which has been decidedly expanded this year.

