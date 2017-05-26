DNB drops bank services in store

DNB puts down its offer of banking services in around 1,100 stores.

Around 1,100 banks in stores will be closed when the agreement with Norgesgruppen expires on 1st of June, Nettavisen writes.

“There are simply not so many people who need to put cash on account anymore,” says Even Westerveld, information director at DNB.

“Take out cash you can still do everywhere,” he points out.

Post in store, offered in over 1,300 stores, is a popular offer which will be maintained.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today