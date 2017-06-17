Nav paid 7.1 billion to abroad last year

Last year, more than 80,000 people living abroad received a total of NOK 7.1 billion from Nav. More than half of the money went to retirement pensioners.

1.7 percent of the total payments from the Nav in 2016 went to people living abroad. Approximately one third of the payments abroad went to foreign nationals who are not resident in Norway.

This showed by NAV’s own review of all payments on all performance in 2016.

– Persons living abroad received 7.1 billion dollars from Nav in 2016, an increase of more than 200 million from the previous year.

Even though it is a lot of money, it accounts for only 1.7 percent of NAV’s total payments to people over a year, says Kjersti Monland, CEO of Nav.

Among the foreign payments, 8 of 10 Krone went to countries in Europe. Sweden is the country to which it is paid the most, by 2.4 billion in 2016, while 851 million went to Spain.

90 percent of payments to Spain went to Norwegian citizens. In Poland, which came fourth with the amount of 405 million NOK, 89 percent of payments went to foreign nationals.

Over half of the payments, almost 4 billion, are retirement pensions. Thereafter, disability benefits will be paid by over 1.6 billion in 2016. Most recipients of these benefits are Norwegian citizens.

For unemployment benefits and cash support, the picture is different. Nearly 90 percent of the unemployment benefits paid abroad went to people with foreign citizenship.

9 out of 10 recipients of cash support abroad were foreign nationals. More than half of these payments went to foreign nationals who are living in Poland.

The total payments abroad for unemployment benefits and other benefits are 166 and 39 million NOK, respectively.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today