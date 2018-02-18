Tax office encourages more people to go digital with tax returns

Letters have been sent out to get taxpayers to register as electronic users with digital contact information.

Last year, the Tax Administration sent the tax report on paper to almost one million people. The majority of these also received the tax report digitally, and some checked the information, and delivered changes electronically.

The tax office lacks electronic contact extensions (email address and mobile phone numbers) for many, and therefore had to send the tax report on paper as well.

“We now want to register electronic contact information, so that more people use digital services, and receive all important messages from the Tax Administration electronically,” said Jannicke Valbrek, Head of Division for Customer Services at the Tax Administration.

This is the first time the Tax Administration has written directly to taxpayers, who usually receive paper letters, with the request to register electronically.

This week, around 175,000 letters were sent to people aged between 20 and 70 who are registered in Norway.

The tax office wishes to register as many people as possible as electronic users. 3.8 million people already receive and check the tax report digitally.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today