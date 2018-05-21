Youth gang pelts pub guests at Tøyen in Oslo

The police received reports of a youth gang who were creating trouble at Tøyen in Oslo on Sunday evening. They had, among other things, thrown stones and oranges at pub customers.

The police went out with several patrols and eventually found the gang and one of them resisted arrest.

‘’It ended up in a scuffle at the scene. We had enough patrols on the spot to calm down the situation, and one 14-year-old boy was taken to the station,” said Christian Krohn Engeseth, Operations Manager at the Oslo Police District to NTB news.

No one was injured during the youths’ trawl around the streets of Tøyen.

‘’From 20.32, we had several phone calls from lower Tøyen about a youth gang that was going around and being unfriendly to people. Among other things, they had thrown stones at people, and later they threw stones and oranges at pub guests in Eirik’s gate,’’said the operations manager.

The police were also told that an older man might have been pushed by the gang in Sigurd’s gate, but they have not been in contact with the man.

The 14-year-old who was taken to the police station was taken care of by child welfare services.

He was notified for violations of the body, and harassment of public officials. Another boy in the gang was also taken care of by the child welfare office, while another two were expelled from the scene.

The incident took place the night after a young boy threw a stone at night patrollers at Stovner in Oslo and one person was injured. Currently, the police do not know if there is a connection between the cases.

