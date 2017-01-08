Salmon and trout exports treble in 3 years – NOK 65 billion in 2016

Norway exported salmon worth NOK 61.4 billion in 2016.

This is an increase of 29 per cent, or NOK 13.8 billion compared with 2015, and is the highest export value of salmon ever.

Measured by volume, Norway exported 980,000 tonnes of salmon in 2016, which is 5.2 per cent or, 53,340 tonnes less than in 2015.

Norway exported salmon worth NOK 61.4 billion in 2016. This is an increase of 29 per cent, or NOK 13.8 billion compared with 2015, and is the highest export value of salmon ever.

Measured by volume, Norway exported 980,000 tonnes of salmon in 2016, which is 5.2 per cent or, 53,340 tonnes less than in 2015.

”Despite lower export volumes, increased prices have contributed to an all time record in salmon export values.

This record year was mainly due to a strong demand for Norwegian salmon in both local markets such as the EU, and those further afield like Asia and USA”, says analyst Paul T. Aandahl with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norwegian salmon prices are 40 per cent higher than in 2015

The average export price for fresh whole salmon was NOK 60.11 per kg in 2016. This is NOK 17.26 or 40 per cent higher than in 2015, which was also a record year.

The average export price for fresh whole salmon during 2016 varied between NOK 54.34 per kg in September as the lowest month and NOK 69.36 per kg in December which was the highest month of the year. The average export price in December was the highest average price ever recorded for a single month.

Source. seafood.com / Norway Today