Social security fraud for NOK 50 million reported this year

Between January and April this year, 324 people were reported for social security fraud for a total of NOK 50.4 million. That is 154 fewer than in the same period last year.

The number reported in the first tertiary has dropped from 569 in 2015 to 478 in 2016 and 324 this year, figures from Nav left on Tuesday.

Most cases concern fraud of unemployment benefit (AAP) or unemployment allowance. The average amount of the reviews is NOK 162,000.

In total, reported fraud was for almost NOK 44 million .

– The level of control is good and the vast majority of beneficiaries are honest. Through better methods we have had the opportunity to uncover such cases earlier, says Nav Director Sigrun Vågeng.

Working ‘black’

The majority of the fraudulent claimers have worked without informing Nav.

Thus, they have not been entitled to benefits. Two out of three cases were uncovered by comparing income data from employers with information the user himself had given Nav.

The biggest single case concerns benefit fraud for NOK 1.5 million. The person had ‘worked black’ and unjustly received job settlement allowance (AAP).

The main issues concerns labour market crimes. A total of 26 people have been reported for such crime for a total of 6.3 million kroner.

Of these, ten have been charged for aiding or participation. In many cases, the employer and employee have collaborated on the fraud.

