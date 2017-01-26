Unemployment 4.7 per cent

Unemployment decreased by 0.2 percentage points, or 6 000 persons, from August (average of July–September) to November (average of October–December), according to seasonally-adjusted figures from the LFS.

This change is within the LFS margin of error. In comparison, the number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) remained unchanged in the same period.

This figure is also based on seasonally-adjusted figures and three-month averages.

The LFS shows that from the summer of 2014 to the fall of 2015 there has been a gradual increase in seasonally-adjusted unemployment.

The past year changes in unemployment have mainly been within the LFS error margin and the level has fluctuated between 4.6 and 5.0 per cent of the labour force.

Source: SSB / Norway Today