13 electric cars per charging point

On average, 13 electric cars share every commonly available charging point in their municipality.

Parking availability is restricted in urban areas due to environmental considerations. There was a total of 230,000 public parking spaces in 2016 shows Statistics Norway (SSB). In Oslo and Østfold more than half of these places are taxed.

Several electric cars make new demands for parking spaces and charging stations. Generally available charging stations are found throughout the country, but a few exceptions. However, there is a large variation in the number of electric cars per commonly available charging point. Among major municipalities; Sarpsborg, Hamar, Oslo and Sandefjord distinguish themselves with fewer than ten electric cars per charging point. In Asker and Sandnes, 38 and 36 electric cars must share each charging point, respectively.

On a side note Asker and Sandnes has the most EV’s per capita in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today