Brende: Norway must have the same sanctions as the EU against Russia

Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) the government will not waiver to Russia at their meeting.

“Russia has the key. We shall not compromise.



If they pull their soldiers out of Eastern Ukraine, the sanctions will cease and the relationship will be normalized, “Brende told the class struggle.



Several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia in response to the Russian intervention in Ukraine. Norway and Russia’s contact has been minimal at the top level.



– We see a more authoritarian Russia under Vladimir Putin. If we get a chance, we can not allow a break in human rights,” Brende said, adding that the development in the country is worrying.



During the opening of the new academic year at the University of Tromsø, Brende received criticism from the mayor of Sør-Varanger, Rune Raphael (Ap), not to discuss such topics in his meetings with the Russians.



Raphael believes Norway also has to think individually in its relationship with Russia.



“We must look at the possibilities for resuming exports of fishery products. Solutions can be established, its just to take the right approach,” he says.

