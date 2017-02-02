Girl (17) in a coma – man accused of collision in Skien

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl was run over and left in Skien last Friday. The girl is in a coma after the collision.

– Last night there was a development in the case. We apprehended one person that we’ve charged with negligent bodily injury, said police attorney Guro Siljan in South-Eastern Police District to Telemarksavisa.

According to the newspaper the man is 44 years old from Oslo. He was arrested in Skien and convicted a number of times previously and charged with several conditions recently.

The 44-year-old is likely to be questioned Thursday and put in custody on Friday.

– We believe we have more evidence that allows us to tie him to the case. There is both video surveillance and witness observations, we believe that there are reasonable grounds to suspect the 44-year-old who was arrested, said Siljan.

The 17-year-old who was found partially outside the roadway, on Borgestad in Skien at 7 o’clock Friday morning. Police said the girl’s condition is serious and that she is in a coma.

