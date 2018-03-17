Frp plummets in a new poll

Progress Party (Frp) plummeted vigorously downward in a new poll after the Facebook fiasco around Justice Minister, Sylvi Listhaug, wrote VG newspaper. The Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) fell below the allowed limit.

The poll, taken on Thursday and Friday this week, gave Frp 15.9% support, up 2.8% from 13.1 in the regular March survey done by VG newspaper.

The voters may think it’s a little overspill from the opposition side. They may be more concerned with politics than games,” said Siv Jensen, Frp leader in a comment in a clear reference to the Listhaug case.

Arbeiderpartiet also took part in the fresh poll Response Analysis has done on behalf of the newspaper. They gained 25.1% support, up from 23.4% earlier this month.

Høyre, however, dropped back 1.1% to 26.9%.

KrF dropped 1.2% to 3.2%, below the threshold.

The Center Party (Senterpartiet) received 10.8%, the Sosialistisk venstre parti (SV) received 6.4%, and Venstre 4.4% all fell back as compared to the regular March poll numbers. The Green Party were unchanged at 3.1%, while Rødt fell back 0.6% to 2.5%.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today