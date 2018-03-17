Teenager sentenced after group sexual abuse at age 15

A 19 year old man was sentenced to one year and four months imprisonment for his role in a group sexual assault against a 15 year old girl in 2016.

The girl was raped and abused by three boys in a hotel room in Oslo for several hours, reported VG newspaper. The eldest of the boys, who was 17 and a 1/2 when the assault took place, was detained in Oslo District Court last October, but is now thus convicted in the court of law.

In addition to the imprisonment sentence, he was ordered to pay 225,000 kroner in compensation to the girl.

The three boys, who were 14, 16 and 17 years old, had rented a hotel room for drinking. At one point they made the girl drink by forcing her mouth open and pouring alcohol down her throat.

The boys also wanted sex with the girl, and when she did not consent, the elder boy became violent.

“She cried, screamed, and said many times ,”No, I don’t want it.” In the end,she couldn’t fight anymore. She gave up because she was very drunk,”the newspaper wrote.

The court believes that the girl had no chance of getting away, and that the man who is now convicted is ‘’stronglyguilty of not understanding the victim’s insult (and that her refusal) was seriously meant, and that he obtained sexual intercourse by the violence that was being used “, it stated in the judgment.

The 19 year old was nevertheless convicted of grossly negligent, non intentional rape. VG didn’t succeed in getting a comment from defence council, Inga Tollefsen Laupstad.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today