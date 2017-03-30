Malaysia returns half brother to North Korea

Kuala LumpurAn unidentified van believed to be carrying the body of Kim Jong Nam comes out from the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, March 30, 2017. Malaysian police on Thursday stopped guarding the morgue that held the body of North Korean leader Kim Jong UnÄôs murdered half-brother, after the van departed amid reports that his remains will leave the country. Shortly after the van left the hospital, police left the building and the morgue was reopened to the public. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 30. March 2017

The government of Malaysia has approved that the remains of the half-brother of North Korean great leader, Kim Jong-Un, can be sent to North Korea.

The Malaysian Prime Minister, Mohamad Najib bin Razak, Thursday confirmed that the remains of Kim Jong-Nam is released, and will be sent back to his home country, according to BBC.

North Koreans currently in Malaysia are also granted permission to return home, according to a statement from Najib.

Tuesday Malaysia’s Health Minister rejected to release the body of Kim Jong-Nam as part of diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

The Health Minister said that the corpse was still in a mortuary in Kuala Lumpur in anticipation of negotiations with North Korea.

Monday contradictory information in the local media appeared, whether that Kim Jong-Nam was to be cremated and flown to Pyongyang, or that the body was about to be sent to Macau, as that it is believed that his family is.

Malaysia has been firm that they should investigate killings committed on their territory. Two women have been arrested and charged with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam on February 13th. The autopsy concluded that he was killed by the extremely toxic nerve agent VX.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

