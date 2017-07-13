Man died in road accident in Skjåk

Man died and girl injured in road accident in Skjåk

One man is confirmed dead and a young girl is injured after a semi-trailer went off the road in Skjåk in Oppland. In Sande a man crashed into a lamp post after running straight through a roundabout.

The police were notified of the accident at 3 am on Thursday by passers-by.

– A man has died and a young girl is injured and flown to the hospital in Førde, says Operations Manager Atle B. von Obstfelder in Innland Police to NTB. The man was the driver of the truck and the girl was passenger.

– Passersby saw a truck that was well outside the road and noticed us, says von Obstfelder. All emergency services moved to the place.

The area is described as a steep and wooded slope at Billingen on the way up to Strynefjellet. The police say they do not know what the cause of the accident is and that they have no witnesses.

The first reports stated that the girl was critically injured, but that is not the case. Both are reported to be Norwegian citizens from the area.

Man flown to hospital after traffic accident in Sande

A man in his late fifties are flown to Ullevål hospital by air ambulance after running into a lamppost in Sande in Buskerud. His condition is unknown.

– We got a message at 3.15 am about a car that has crashed. People on the spot have seen a car come running straight through a roundabout before hitting a lamp post, says Operations Manager Erik Gunnerød in the South-East Police to NTB.

There was only one person in the car. The man was conscious when police and ambulance arrived at the scene, but was flown to hospital in Oslo because he may have received head injuries.

Police say there is major damage to the car and that there is suspicion of drunk driving.

