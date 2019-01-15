Missing woman sought by Interpol

The missing Lørenskog woman, Anne-Elisabeth Hagen (68), is wanted by full name and picture by Interpol.

Interpol is assisting Eastern police district with the investigation, together with Kripos, Europol and Oslo police district.

The open inquiry has been published on Interpol’s website after the Norwegian police released the disappearance case on Wednesday last week.

The release describes the 68 year-old as 1.67 meters (5.4 feet) tall, brown hair and with green eyes. In addition, Interpol gave information about the missing woman’s parents and birthplace of Gjøvik, as well as the date and place she disappeared.

The police have so far not wanted to comment on which clothes Anne-Elisabeth Hagen wore when she disappeared on Wednesday 31st October last yera.

There has been no sign from her after she went missing.

The Hagen kidnapping case

€9 million for abducted billionaire’s wife

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today