Moon has asked the UN to monitor North Korea’s closure of nuclear weapons plants

South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, has asked the UN to monitor North Korea’s closure of the country’s nuclear test facility, reported South Korean media.

Moon made the request in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary, General António Guterres, reported Reuters, quoting the South Korean news agency, ‘Yonhap’.

During the North-South Korean Summit on Friday, North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un promised to shut down the country’s nuclear testing facilities during May, Moon declared on Sunday. Kim also promised the outside world full insight into the process.

