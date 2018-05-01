Moon has asked the UN to monitor North Korea’s closure of nuclear weapons plants

KoreanKorean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together through a honor guard at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. After their meeting at the borderline, Kim and Moon moved to a small plaza to inspect an honor guard before they walked together for a couple of minutes to Peace House, the venue for the summit. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 1. May 2018

South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, has asked the UN to monitor North Korea’s closure of the country’s nuclear test facility, reported South Korean media.

 

Moon made the request in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary, General António Guterres, reported Reuters, quoting the South Korean news agency, ‘Yonhap’.

During the North-South Korean Summit on Friday, North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un promised to shut down the country’s nuclear testing facilities during May, Moon declared on Sunday. Kim also promised the outside world full insight into the process.

 

