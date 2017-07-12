More people are speeding

More people caught for driving too fast

So far this year, the Police have had more than 3,000 more speeding cases than at the same time last year.

According to the P4 news, there has been an increase in the number of speeding cases of 7.5 per cent.

Assistant UP chief Roar Skjelbred Larsen says they are worried about the development, but pleased to prevent serious accidents.

“We are pleased that we are able to prevent serious accidents by stopping these drivers, but we are always encouraging motorists to keep to the speed limit and driving conditions. Despite this, we see an increase in the number of cases in the first half of the year, says Larsen.

Larsen expects the numbers to increase over the summer, which is the peak season for such things.

Up until July, UP has received 43,342 speeding cases, compared to 40,306 cases at the same time in 2016.

Speeding is among the most common causes of fatal accidents on Norwegian roads. Figures from the UD show that 48 people have died in traffic accidents in the first half of 2017.

