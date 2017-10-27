Nav believes in improvement in the labour market until 2019

according to Nav’s labour market forecast, it is estimates that the decline in the number of registered unemployed will continue and that actual employment therefore will grow in the next few years.

So far this year, the number of unemployed persons registered with Nav has dropped, and the agency estimates that the total unemployed this year will average 75,000 people.

By 2018, Nav estimates that the figure will be 70,000 and in 2019 at 68,000. Last year, the average was 83,000 people.

75,000 unemployed this year equates to 2.7 per cent unemployment, while unemployment in 2019 corresponds to 2.4 per cent according to the forecast by Nav.

Strong increase in number of employed

– We are now seeing more positive developments in the labor market. Unemployment has fallen so far this year, and we have also seen this trend among the counties and occupational groups hardest hit by the decline in oil industry.

– We are expecting a further decline in unemployment and that the moderate economic boom we are now in will continue until 2019, says Labour and Welfare Director, Sigrun Vågeng,.

In the forecast, Nav expects that employment this year will end with an average of 10,000 more people being employed than last year, and that expected further growth in the Norwegian economy in the future will mean that employment will grow faster in 2018 and 2019 with an average of 30,000 people each year.

