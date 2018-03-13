Nearing a new snow record in Oslo

After Monday’s snowfall there was 59 centimeters of snow at Blindern in Oslo. There are only two other times in previous years that there has been more snow at Blindern on this date, according to meteorologists.

In 1951 there was 60 centimeters of snow, and in the 1968 peak was at 61 centimeters.

However, the snow depth of 59 centimeters on Blindern is far below the highest recorded on one of the meteorological poll stations at this time this year. At Eitrefjell, 690 meters above sea level east of Ørsta, they measured 234 centimeters of snow on March 12th.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today