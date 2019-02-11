Norway considers punishing human rights violators

Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) made a breakthrough for the Government to investigate how Norway can react to people who commit serious violations of human rights.

On page 105 of the new government paper, it says that the majority government will “investigate how Norway, as part of a broad common European solution, can contribute to the development of a sanctions regime against persons for gross violations of human rights” wrote Aftenposten newspaper.

KrF’s foreign policy spokesman, Knut Arild Hareide,tolds the newspaper that the party is happy that this is something KrF was successful in pushing through the government negotiations.

Both the Stoltenberg and Solberg governments had previously said “no” to introducing a law that enables Norway to take unilateral measures against human rights criminals. Canada, the United Kingdom, the Baltic States, and the United States have such laws,which among other things, make it possible for the United States to impose sanctions on 17 Saudi Arabian citizens for their role in killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Entry bans and freezing of bank accounts are examples of sanctions they can use.

According to Aftenposten, similar investigation processes have been initiated in several European countries.

The parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe last week recommended that all member states introduce such laws in their countries.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today