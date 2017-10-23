Poisoned fellow student with anti-freeze

Male charged for attempting to poison fellow student with anti-freeze

A 23-year-old man must appear in court charged with attempting to poison a fellow student at the Nansen School in Lillehammer using anti-freeze.

The man has explained that he wanted to poison the fellow student because he was jealous of him, writes Gudbrandsdølen Dagningen.

The man now accused mixed the antifreeze in a 1.5 liter bottle of mineral water and placed it in the refrigerator of the victim. The latter subsuquently drank from the bottle and started to vomit.

The 23-year-old is accused of serious violence after the incident. He acknowledges culpability for bodily injury, but however not to gross bodily injury. The prosecutor describes in the indictment the incident as being coarse because it has been committed against a defenseless person and carried out using dangerous items.

The man has to appear in the Lillehammer District Court in January.

