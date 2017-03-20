Polish man sentenced to five years for rape

A 41 year old Pole is in Asker and Bærum District Court sentenced to five years imprisonment for the rape of a 71-year woman near the Aurevann Lake in Lommedalen last fall.

This is the fifth time the man is convicted of rape, writes the local newspaper Budstikka.

The woman was assaulted and raped in Bærum early October of last year, and the defendant was arrested on the basis of DNA findings in late November and has since been in custody.

Police Attorney Iselinn Håvarstein enlightened NTB last year that the Police have worked to gather evidence, in collaboration with the Institute of Public Health, NCIS and even Interpol.

The man is in Germany convicted of four rapes. In Austria, he is suspected of another. It was DNA traces from Austria that felled the man.

– We had a DNA profile which we could not match with Norwegian registries; we therefore went wider and searched in other countries. These traces do not happen by themselves, we have gone the extra rounds, and that takes time, the Police Prosecutor explained.

According to the indictment the man has assaulted the 71-year-old woman from behind before he pressed her down and sat on top of her. When she called for help, the man held his hand in front of her mouth and pushed her face into the ground. Finally he sexually assaulted her.

Despite the DNA match, the 41-year-old denies to be the perpetrator.

– He appeals the ruling to the Court of Appeal. The DNA evidence he does not understand, he thinks it must be coincidental, the man’s lawyer, Torbjørn Evjenth, said to Budstikka.

