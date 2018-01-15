PST and Kripos investigate break in into the computer systems of Health South-East

Unknown actors have broken into computer systems in Health South-East. The health company suspects that professionals are behind, and PST and Kripos are linked to the case.

On Monday, January 8, Hospital Partner, which is part of Health South East, announced that abnormal activity occurred in computer systems in the region. The break in took place last Monday.

– This is a serious situation and measures have been taken to limit the damage caused by the break in. When we know that there is ongoing activity directed at our systems, it is important that all employees in the health service follow the advice that applies to the use of ICT, says Health Director Bjørn Guldvog.

The Health Directorate says that so far there is no indication that anybody has succeeded in breaking into the data systems of the other health regions. There is also no indication that the municipal health service is affected.

The parties in the Joint Cyber Coordination Center (FCKS) – National Security Authority, Intelligence Service, PST and Kripos work together on the case with incident handling and technical analysis.

– This is a serious matter that we take very seriously. We have invested considerable resources in assisting the health authorities and handle the situation. – For the sake of incident handling, we can’t go into further detail about the attack at this time, says Director of the National Security Authority, Kjetil Nilsen.

