Smuggled khat to Norway

Two of the travelers to Oslo airport in the early morning of January 6 were caught with khat in the luggage by the customs officers.

One Swedish citizen (38), who traveled from Somalia to Sweden, had more than 35 kilos of khat in his luggage when he stopped by customs at the Oslo Airport Gardermoen.

A Norwegian citizen (48), living in Oslo, had near to 38 kilos of khat in two suitcases.

Both men and the drugs were handed over to officers from the Airport’s Police Station .

