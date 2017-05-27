Sp drops in one poll – record numbers in another

The Center Party (SP) drops back and receives 9.2 per cent of the votes in a poll conducted for Dagbladet. In Dagens Næringsliv’s (DN) survey, the party on the other hand receives 15.3 per cent of the votes. The Labour’s downward spiral continue in both.

If there were elections today, the non-socialist parties would receive 89 of 169 parliamentary mandates, according to the Dagbladet survey, conducted by Ipsos MMI.

No longer double-digits

The support for Sp entails a decline of 1.9 percentage points from the April survey.

The Labour (Ap) is largest, but a 31.2 per cent support is a decline of 2.3 percentage points. The Conservative Party (H) has a corresponding change in the positive direction and is at 24.2 per cent.

The Progress Party’s (Frp) support of 14.3 percent is an increase of 1.4 percentage points. The Socialist Party (SV) drops 0.6 percentage points and is at 3.9 per cent just below the barrier threshold.

For the other parties the support is as follows:

Christian Democrats(Krf) 5.2 (0.3), Liberals (V) 4.3 (unchanged), The Greens(MDG) 2.7 (0.3), Red 2.5 (-1, 4) and others: 2.5 (+1.9).

Opposite in DN

In the survey conducted by Sentio Research Norway on behalf of Dagens Næringsliv, Sp receives a support of 15.3 per cent, an increase of 2.2 percentage points.

This is, according to the newspaper, stronger than the measurements before the election in 1993. This was the year before the last EU referendum.

None of the other parties are near the increase that Sp has in this survey. The biggest decline is for Labour, which according to this poll also drops by nearly 2 percentage points to 30.9 percent.

Other parties in the measurement: Red 2.8 (+0.7), SV 4.3 (+0.2), MDG 3.1 (+0.5), KrF 3.8 (+0.5), V 3.2 (+0.1), H 24.1 (-1.1), Frp 11.0 (-0.4) and others 1.6 (+0.4).

The margin of error in DN result is between 0.9 and 3.4 percentage points, according to them.

