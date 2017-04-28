French people in Norway voted for Macron

In the first round of presidential elections in France, 45 percent of the French in Norway voted for Emmanuel Macron.

Marine Le Pen received just over 5 percent votes among the more than 2,000 French voters in Norway, Aftenposten writes.

Macron received 24 percent of the votes in total on April 23rd, and he meets the Le Pen in a showdown for the presidency. Le Pen received a total of 21 percent in the first round.

If the votes from Norway had been decisive, Macron would meet the left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon for the decider on May 7th.

Mélenchon gained 19 percent support in Norway, followed by conservative François Fillon at 15 percent.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today