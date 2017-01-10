Ten Norwegians have died of flu this winter

A flu outbreak may be manifesting in some parts of the country. So far, ten people are reported to have died from the illness.

Deputy Siri Hauge in the Public Health Institute (Folkehelseinstituttet – FHI) has no information on the age of the deceased, but they are mainly older people, often suffering from another illness, who additionally become seriously ill from the flu, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

‘Hospitals have reported that there are very many patients presently coming in with flu’, said Hauge.

So far, Eastern Norway has been worst hit, especially Oslo and Akershus; however, FHI has reported a decline in some areas of Eastern Norway.

According to the latest weekly report from the FHI (for week 52 of 2016), 356 patients were hospitalized with severe flu.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today