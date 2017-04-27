Two-day celebration of the King’s 80th anniversary

There will be two days of festivities when the King and queen’s 80th birthday will be celebrated in May. The public is welcome to attend the Palace Square Tuesday 9th of May.

The King had his anniversary on February 21st, while queen Sonja has her birthday on July 4th. The couple will be celebrated jointly on May 9th and 10th.

Between 30 and 40 Royal guests from Europe will participate in the celebration.

Tuesday 9th it all starts with entertainment at the Palace Square in the afternoon. This is open to the public. At 6.30 pm, the royal couple and their royal guests from Europe will arrive at the Royal Palace.

Later in the evening there will be a gala dinner at the Palace.

The following day there is lunch for foreign guests on the Royal ship ‘Norge’ before the Government invites the guest to dine in the Opera.

The Royal couple will be driven to the Opera from the Palace along Karl Johan’s street. The dinner is the Government’s gift to the Royals.

In an interview with NTB, His Majesty King Harald, in February confirmed that he intends to keep his ‘oath to the constitution’ alive. He also denied that he felt the weight of age.

– I always used to think that those who were 80 were fossils, but I do not feel old. Age is after all just a number, the King stated.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today