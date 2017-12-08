Man incarcerated for four weeks after assault in Volda

A man in the 20’s has been incarcerated for four weeks and facing charges for gross bodily harm after a young woman was attacked in Volda night to Sunday.

The man has also received letter and a visitation ban.

“We are in an early phase where there will be investigation and depositions of witnesses,” said police counsel Cathrin Remøy in Møre og Romsdal police district.

A 20 year old woman was attacked and exposed to serious violence in her own home in the center of Volda night to sunday.

The police went out monday with a drawing of the man, and helped get identification. The incarcerated man is not a Norwegian citizen – and was arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon in his residence which is in one of the neighboring municipalities of Volda.

“We have received a lot of help from the public during the days after the assault, and good testimonies played a central role when the last bits fell into place so that we could arrest who we believe is the perpetrator,” said sheriff Guttorm Hagen in Volda and Ørsta Wednesday.

